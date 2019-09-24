Trick Daddy will fry just about anything at his new Miami Gardens restaurant. Even pie.

Chef Dee and Trick Daddy in the kitchen at the rapper’s new restaurant Sundays Eatery. via Instagram

It’s here: Trick Daddy’s Sunday’s Eatery. And he’s waiting for you.

The Miami Gardens soul food restaurant’s grand opening was postponed due to Hurricane Dorian, but it’s fully operational now.

Fans of the Miami rap legend, 45, will likely see Trick there. He does a lot behind the scenes, cooking up signature dishes like fried ribs, mac and cheese, corn bread and candied yams.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“They’re gonna see see me here. They’re gonna see me in the kitchen. They’re gonna see me everywhere,” Trick told “Deco Drive.” “I represent this to the fullest. I don’t give a damn if the Dolphins or the Hurricanes win not one game this year. I’m a Miami boy for the rest of my life.”

Helping Trick out is De’Bronya Hodges, aka Chef Dee, best known as DJ Khaled’s personal chef.

If having food your food cooked in hot oil or fat isn’t your thing, eat beforehand. Joking. Actually, some of the meats are oven baked, like one of the house specialties, the Cornish hen.

In an Instagram video, Trick tells his followers to come and visit, enticing them with a delicious looking, golden-crispy spread.

“Come and get your collard greens, your fried corn,” says the “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star off camera. “Fried ribs. We even got fried sweet potato pie.”

Then, Trick’s catch phrase, “B---h, I got my pots!”

The Liberty City rapper born Maurice Young has been wanting a restaurant in his hometown for a while, so we’re happy for him, and are pumped to try anything he puts in front of us.

We’ll just be sure to take a run around the track first.

Details: Sunday’s Eatery, 2675 NW 207th St., Miami Gardens; 305-621-9600; www.facebook.com. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, closed Tuesdays.