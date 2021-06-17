How ARod is coping with his split from JLo: Getting closer to his ex wife in Miami

Former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Just like his megafamous former fiancee, ARod is playing nice-nice in X-Files territory.

While Jennifer Lopez is busy rekindling her old relationship with her former fiance Ben Affleck in Los Angeles, ARod is tending to the home fires in Miami.

The former New York Yankees star is reportedly co-parenting like a boss with Cynthia Scurtis, with whom he has two daughters, Natasha, 16 and Ella, 13.

The newly single “Shark Tank” star went so far as to recently post a gym video on Instagram Stories of Scurtis icing Rodriguez’s sore knee.

We hear her hubby Angel Oscar was close by the whole time, but still it’s good to see things going in the right direction for the kids’ sake.

“There was a great deal of animosity and jealousy when Alex and Cynthia split,” a source told People. “Cynthia is very religious and family-oriented and was devastated when the marriage broke up. But over the years, Alex has been a great father. The couple’s interactions have gotten better, and they ended up co-parenting in a very positive way for all.”

Let’s hope the former couple can mend fences with Scurtis’ brother, who is still fighting with Rodriguez in court over their business dealings gone bad.

As for La Lopez, don’t you worry about her, though there likely won’t be as many local sightings: She and her twins look to be relocating out west to be closer to Affleck, who lives out there with his ex and their three kids. But we know she will always make time for us, even recently shooting a music video in Miami Beach and taking selfies with cops.