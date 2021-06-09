Miami Herald Logo
She’s back: JLo just shot a music video in Miami Beach — then took selfies with cops

She just can’t quit us.

Despite her recent trip to Los Angeles to spend time with on again flame Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is working back in Miami like the baller she is.

Lopez was photographed on Española Way filming a music video with Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro. Spies tell us the superstar, 51, filmed well in to the morning, from Tuesday night to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

JLo hugs Rauw Alejandro as they shoot a video on location at Miami Beach’s Espanola War Courtesy DeepPhotos

But the indefatigable mega-entertainer took some time to pose with Miami Beach cops for a pic.

Wearing denim shorts, a halter top, baseball cap and kicks, she looked like a teenager.

“From her block to ours, @JLO feels at home on Española with #yourMBPD!” said the caption, joking about the New Yorker’s classic 2002 hit “Jenny from the Block.”

