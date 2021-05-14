After a whirlwind reunion with ex Ben Affleck, JLo is back on the block in Miami

JLo

She’s back and she definitely knows how to make an entrance.

Mere days after vacationing with her ex fiance Ben Affleck in Montana, Jennifer Lopez returned to Miami.

Earlier this week, the superstar was pictured shooting an ad for Coach, and also doing a little maintenance at the gym.

An eyewitness tells Miami.com JLo was working out at Anatomy in Miami Beach on Monday. There was a gaggle of people and paparazzi around as the “On the Floor” singer kept up her ridiculously fit 51 year old body, said our spy.

An Anatomy spokeswoman confirmed her visit.

“Lopez was seen looking stunning and fit while breaking a sweat training at Anatomy at the 1 Hotel South Beach on Monday afternoon,” she told us, citing a source. “Lopez was extremely fit and put herself through a strenuous workout with a friend. She worked out harder than most women half her age.”

The “Shotgun Wedding” star was also seen working out again at the Anatomy location in Sunset Harbour on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the old days, JLo used to frequent SoMi in South Miami with her ex Alex Rodriguez (even during the height of the pandemic). But as we see, things change quickly in her world. Rodriguez, according to his Insta, is spending quality time with his two daughters. The former baller is said to be “shocked” about how quickly his ex fiancee moved on.

Since apparently reuniting with Affleck, Lopez may be spending more and more time out in Los Angeles where she has a home and the actor lives near his ex wife Jennifer Garner and three kids. Lopez has two kids enrolled in South Florida schools (and their dad, ex husband Marc Anthony has a place here) so it remains to be seen if they will stay on in South Florida.

All we can say for certain is logging all that gym time is paying off. One of Lopez’s stylists Rob Zangardi posted a pic of his famous client on Insta showing him apply some tanner to her famous derriere.

A commenter summed up the fabulousness in one sentence: “This is quite literally the hottest thing I have ever seen!!”