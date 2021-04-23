Karol G and Anuel AA broke up months ago, but is he still not over her?

Anuel AA and Karol G perform during “El Culpables Tour” at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on April 5, 2019 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Another high profile couple bites the dust.

But Anuel AA and Karol G’s split is nothing new. The ex couple just managed to keep it under the radar.

On Instagram Live Tuesday, Anuel confirmed his relationship status as single.

“Time has gone by,” he said, referring to their past relationship that ended about four months ago.

Anuel said the two remain amicable.

As for Karol, she wrote on social media that they tried to keep what they had going private in order to take care of themselves.

“We have never used our relationship for marketing purposes, not today, not even three years ago.”

All seemed well between the “Follow” collaborators back in July. Karol G tested positive for coronavirus and Anuel helped nurse her back to health at their South Florida home.

The singer (real name Carolina Navarro) kept her diagnosis private back then, too, saying she didn’t want to worry her family, friends and fans.

A glimpse of KG’s Insta timeline shows barely any pictures of Anuel, whom the Colombian artist began dating in 2018. The 30 year old is posting snaps of herself hanging out looking all single and sultry in a bikini in Miami, so that’s a start.

As for Anuel, he doesn’t seem to be taking the breakup as well. The Puerto Rican artist Insta’d a video of the two of them in happier times on Thursday.

The caption with a sad faced emoji and broken heart: “And now that you are not here I feel alone, I try to be happy but I can’t find the way.”