‘I’m going to Miami Beach!’ Fresh off his boxing victory, Jake Paul double dips at two parties

Jake Paul

Think back long ago, to pre-pandemic days.

Miami Beach nightclub LIV had a weekly event that brought out stars, VIPs, influencers and those who loved them.

If you missed this flashy dance party while you wiled away your days waiting for a vaccine or the next “Tiger King” documentary, you’ll be pleased to hear LIV on Sunday is back on.

A bunch of celebrities made a point to be there two nights after the floodgates opened at the Fontainebleau venue that had been shuttered for over a year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, joined by his model son Justin, linked up with the likes of Jamie Foxx, Floyd Mayweather, 2 Chainz, Anuel AA, Lil Baby, Zoey Dollaz, Lil Wayne and Jake Paul, who was fresh off a Saturday night boxing victory. The YouTuber scored a first-round knockout of UFC fighter Ben Askren in less than two minutes at the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view event in Atlanta.

Foxx and Paul, with barely any bruises, were seen yukking it up backstage at LIV. The former “In Living Color” star just signed on to play Mike Tyson in a TV biopic so maybe it was shop talk.

Paul had a busy evening. The Ohio native, who calls South Florida home these days, also rented out the Versace Mansion a few blocks south for a blowout the same night, TMZ first reported. Remains to be seen if the 24 year old bon vivant still would have thrown the party had he lost.

As for LIV’s upcoming soirees, hosts include Karol G (Thursday) Cedric Gervais (Friday) and Tiesto (Saturday). Local DJs take the spin table on Sunday. Doors open at 11 p.m., and you may be subject to a temperature check.

Despite the decrease in COVID cases, health officials still advise people to adhere to CDC guidelines, such as frequent hand washing, socially distancing when possible and wearing a face mask indoors.