‘Do not attempt’: Watch David Beckham do donuts in a souped up Maserati in Miami

David Beckham Foto: AP

David Beckham promised, then delivered.

The soccer star teased on Instagram on Monday that he had something he wanted to share with his 65 million plus followers.

“So excited,” Becks wrote. “Can’t wait to show you what I’ve been up to.”

Local restaurateur David Einhorn commented: “The suspense.”

The next video was a doozy: Beckham unveiled his secret. The 45 year old Brit is zooming around Miami in a Maserati.

Why? Because it’s a cool, ridiculously fast car, for starters. Also: He’s currently employed by the Italian manufacturer as brand ambassador.

“It’s an exciting time for me to begin this partnership with Maserati; an iconic Italian brand which shares my appreciation for the very best innovation and design,” said the Inter Miami CF owner in a release. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the brand at such a pivotal time in their history and continuing their growth on a global scale.”

Part of the perks of the gig is that he gets to zoom around town in a Levante Trofeo, “capable of transforming from benign calm to raging storm in an instant,” according to its description.

In the Insta video you can see the Magic City’s favorite adopted son pulling his own stunts in this fire engine red performance SUV.

The tatted out father of three is seen laughing while doing donuts and blowing off meetings on his phone by a downtown underpass.

“Love doing my own stunts not often I get to drive like that, so much fun,” read the caption. “Pushing boundaries with @maserati. (Supervised by professional drivers on a closed course. Do not attempt).”

Among his many other business ventures, Beckham also designs glasses and fronts Haig Brand whisky.