David Beckham just came out with a line of sunglasses. See the Miami-inspired styles

David Beckham Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

New merch alert!

David Beckham showed off the latest Inter Miami’s goods over the weekend — and had an assist: The soccer star’s 18-year-old son, Romeo, who has legit experience in the modeling department, as the current face of Burberry.

In one pic on Beckham’s Instagram, dad and son stand face to face, both with a magazine-worthy pout. Romeo has on an Adidas black T-shirt with the local football club’s ink logo; pop, a cool hoodie.

Speaking of cool: In another snap, Becks, 45, shows off some shades from his soon to be launched eponymous sunglasses collection.

Becks tells his 65.4 million followers that they are very 305.

“Can’t wait for you to see my new @DBEyewear collection, inspired by Miami, it’s beautiful light and vibrant culture. Hope you love them as much as I do.”

You can shop for the spring/summer 2021 collection online at DBEyewear.com; prices begin at about $100. Or keep up with its Instagram page, where one pic with palm trees says the “unique” styles will remind those who wear them of Beckham’s “second home.”

We saw a pair with retro-esque transparent frames and yellow lenses that we are sincerely considering purchasing immediately, but they are just for men right now, so full stop.

There’s another pair with a sleek, tech bro friendly metal frame: “A golden glow reminding us that sunny days are just around the corner,” says the description.

Ssshhhh, Becks: Sunny days are already here and we’re trying to not let the states currently experiencing winter know that.