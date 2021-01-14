JLo’s costar just pulled out of her new movie. See why this is probably a good thing

Jennifer Lopez Getty Images

Did Jennifer Lopez just dodge a bullet?

The leading man for her upcoming movie “Shotgun Wedding” who is currently involved in a scandal of epic proportions pulled out.

Armie Hammer, who is being raked over the online coals for allegedly disturbing social media exchanges, is no longer attached to the project.

“Given the imminent start date of ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision,” a production spokesman told Us Weekly on Wednesday.

Not long after the news broke, the 34-year-old actor was confronted by TMZ, asking what was up.

“I’m not responding to these bulls—t claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Ever since splitting with his wife Elizabeth Chambers in July, Hammer has been trending for the wrong reasons, like getting a mohawk and day drinking. In a new video, the “Social Network” hunk is seen guzzling a beer while driving and then licking a white substance off a male friend’s palm.

But probably the biggest eyebrow raisers are the text exchanges with various lovers.

One traumatized woman claims the actor sent her disturbing messages about drinking her blood, holding her heart in his hand and enjoying cannibalism “100 percent.”

The screenshotted messages, which started in 2016, have not been verified, but we can kinda see why he is currently single.

Hammer and Chambers share two kids ages 3 and 6; his estranged is currently in the Cayman Islands, where Hammer’s relatives reside and coronavirus is basically nonexistent.

The bakery owner is said to be “shocked and sickened” by the revelations.

As for who will take Hammer’s place in the dark comedy about nuptials that go off the rails, it is unclear who will play Lopez’s groom to be now.

Maybe ARod could take some acting classes real quick?