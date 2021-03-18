‘Treacherous little backstabber’: Ana Navarro and Piers Morgan get into it on Twitter

Ana Navarro

Ana Navarro is known for speaking her mind on just about everything.

So not anyone, not one person was surprised to see her kicking Piers Morgan when he was down amid the royal scandal still raging across the pond.

Navarro got to Tweeting about the hot button topic on Tuesday. Morgan stepped down last week from British chat show “Good Morning Britain” over his accusation that Meghan Markle wrongly accused the royal family of being racist and lying about having suicidal thoughts.

If no other change comes out of the #OprahMeghanHarry interview, that it lead to @piersmorgan getting fired again from yet another job, seems like a good outcome for the benefit of humanity. https://t.co/iFZa25tmq4 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 9, 2021

The onetime “Celebrity Apprentice” winner contends that Markle should have had more respect for the Queen and he didn’t believe a “word out of her mouth.” Thousands of viewers complained to the UK network, ITV, and Morgan subsequently resigned.

“If no other change comes out of the #OprahMeghanHarry interview, that it led to @piersmorgan getting fired again from yet another job, seems like a good outcome for the benefit of humanity,” wrote Navarro of the situation.

Hi Ana, I wasn’t fired by ITV (I’m still working for them) just as I wasn’t fired by CNN (I was offered a new 2-year deal - ask Jeff). But great to see you’re just as big a treacherous little back-stabber now as you were when I worked at CNN. https://t.co/EYoMiNMS4G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 16, 2021

The two TV personalities know each other from back in the day while at CNN: Morgan hosted his own eponymous live show from 2011 to 2014; Navarro has been a political analyst there for some time.

It seems almost minutes after the post was clicked out to the world, Morgan clapped back.

“Hi Ana, I wasn’t fired by ITV (I’m still working for them) just as I wasn’t fired by CNN (I was offered a new 2-year deal – ask Jeff),” read his reply. “But great to see you’re just as big a treacherous little back-stabber now as you were when I worked at CNN.”

This could be awkward if any office holiday reunions pop up in the post vaccination future.

Did they continue their beef all week? It seems as if Navarro, who posted Wednesday that she got her COVID shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, and Morgan, who has found various new targets online, both have moved on.