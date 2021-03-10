No love from Florida: Meghan Markle’s half-sister just ripped her over Oprah interview

Meghan Markle DANIEL LEAL Getty Images

They say blood is thicker than water, but there still isn’t any love lost between these two half-siblings.

Soon after Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview ratting out various issues within the royal family to Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night, her half-sister Samantha Markel came out swinging.

Appearing Monday on Australian radio show “Fifi, Fev and Nick,” the Ocala, Florida, resident slammed the Duchess of Sussex, calling her a liar with “narcissistic personality disorder.”

The Los Angeles native added that the ex “Suits” star’s prince of a husband is the real victim in this bloody mess: “I feel sorry for Harry. She pulled him away from his family, all of his friends, the life that he knew.”

Why is Markle talking to media Down Under? Probably because the 56-year-old recently came out with her tell-all “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1” and has to do the promotion rounds.

And Markle, who calls herself a mental health counselor on LinkedIn, doesn’t engage publicly on social media. About two years ago, her Twitter account was suspended. A different account’s posts are “protected.”

Meghan Markle, 39, has said repeatedly that the two are not close and that she hasn’t seen her half-sister in 19 years. Samantha disputes that, contending the last time they were in public (and smiling) was Samantha’s college graduation ceremony in 2008.

“Do that math,” complained Samantha (née Grant), who is the eldest daughter of Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, from his first marriage. “Were those body doubles in those photographs?”

Meghan Markle with Oprah Winfrey Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions TNS

Safe to say Sam won’t be invited to the upcoming baby shower? And Archie won’t be calling the Florida woman “auntie” anytime soon?

Maybe we’ll find out in the book’s Part 2.

Samantha also complained that the private family matters weren’t covered in the interview, which was riddled with “hearsay.”

One of her big beefs about the CBS chat was that Meghan said Samantha changed her last name back to Markle only when the actress began dating Prince Harry.

“My name’s been Markle since 1969,” contended Samantha. “Clearly, my name has always been Markle, so that was weird... And Meghan saying she was an only child was ‘delusional.’”

Samantha says Meghan needs professional help: “Get Dr. Phil on my sister.”

Meghan did tell Oprah that she sought mental-health counseling after she had suicidal thoughts but was brushed off by the “institution.”