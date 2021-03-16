They’re multiplying: A new member of the Kushner clan was just born in Miami

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss

There’s a new celebrity baby in town.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss gave birth to her first child with husband Joshua Kushner.

On Sunday, the new dad, the younger brother of former Donald Trump advisor Jared Kushner, posted a picture of a tiny hand with the caption, “Welcome to the world.”

The infant wears a blue hat so the gender has been assigned male. We didn’t note a name yet but we’re sure the Internet will find out soon enough.

One would have to imagine the little one will be on the receiving end of lots of love – and over the top gifts.

Kushner and Kloss, who plunked down $23.5 million on an eight-bedroom mega mansion on North Bay Road back in December, have a bunch of family down and friends in South Florida. Like Auntie Ivanka, who lives with Jared and their kids in a Surfside rental while their Indian Creek Village mansion is being built.

Among the celebrities sending best wishes to the couple was another local, Gisele Bundchen, who also bought a spread in Indian Creek with her famous NFL husband Tom Brady.

Kloss’ fellow catwalker wrote in the comments section: “Congrats!!! Enjoy every moment. They grow so fast!”

We also safely assume the Kushner nursery will be super styling, with plenty of room to learn how to crawl.