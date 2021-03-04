Is Brooklyn Beckham married? Mom Victoria just gave the answer in her birthday post

Is Brooklyn Beckham a married man?

While some Internet sleuths have speculated that the Beckham’s oldest is hitched to “Transformers” actress Nicola Peltz thanks to a band he’s been wearing on his finger, he apparently is still just engaged.

How do we know? Because mom said so.

For her son’s birthday Thursday, Victoria Beckham posted an homage: “22 years ago today our lives changed forever. The kindest, most beautiful soul. The most incredible son, brother and fiancé.”

The sweet black and white pic shows Brooklyn as a toddler in diapers. Both are smiling ear to ear, a rarity for the former Spice Girl.

“We love you and are so proud of the man you have become,” the fashion designer ends the post.

Dad David Beckham also posted a younger picture of Brooklyn, who is apparently nicknamed “Bust.” The boy is snapped grinning and wearing a swim cap. Adorable.

His fiancée got in on the action as well, showing off a picture of the lovebirds on the beach.

Beckham and Peltz got engaged in July and have spending time in Palm Beach, where her family has a massive compound (the socialite’s folks are billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and ex model Claudia Heffner).

The young couple are on course to do two weddings this summer, one in England, and one in Brooklyn’s adopted state of Florida.