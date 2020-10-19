Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

David Beckham’s oldest son just got engaged and he’s going all South Florida on us

David and Brooklyn Beckham
David and Brooklyn Beckham Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham looks to be really embracing the Miami lifestyle.

Despite all our, um, issues, South Florida isn’t the worst place to be in the world right now.

Temperatures in London are hovering around the 55 degree mark in October, not exactly beach weather.

On Saturday, paparazzi took snaps of David and Victoria Beckham’s oldest son riding around in some fancy wheels.

The 21 year old drove shotgun in a bright red Mini Moke, a cross between a fancy golf cart and a Jeep. Another guy sat in the back.

Miami.com newsletter

Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by nicola (@nicolaannepeltz) on

It’s unclear where his fiancée Nicola Peltz was at the time, but definitely not far.

As per Instagram, the Brit has been staying with the 25-year-old “Transformers” actress in Palm Beach, where her family has a sweet mansion on a sprawling property.

Peltz is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner. Beckham and Peltz, who got engaged in July, are set to marry in two ceremonies this summer in both the Sunshine State as well as in England.

Read Next
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

We are sure the newlyweds will be pictured more often out and about in the Magic City, where dear old dad owns Inter Miami.

Because Brooklyn has another place to lay his head.

His mum and dad own a $20 million penthouse in downtown’s Zaha Hadid-designed skyscraper, One Thousand Museum tower, complete with rooftop helipad.

Yasss. It’s good to be the son of a soccer king.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service