David Beckham’s oldest son just got engaged and he’s going all South Florida on us

Brooklyn Beckham looks to be really embracing the Miami lifestyle.

Despite all our, um, issues, South Florida isn’t the worst place to be in the world right now.

Temperatures in London are hovering around the 55 degree mark in October, not exactly beach weather.

On Saturday, paparazzi took snaps of David and Victoria Beckham’s oldest son riding around in some fancy wheels.

The 21 year old drove shotgun in a bright red Mini Moke, a cross between a fancy golf cart and a Jeep. Another guy sat in the back.

It’s unclear where his fiancée Nicola Peltz was at the time, but definitely not far.

As per Instagram, the Brit has been staying with the 25-year-old “Transformers” actress in Palm Beach, where her family has a sweet mansion on a sprawling property.

Peltz is the daughter of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner. Beckham and Peltz, who got engaged in July, are set to marry in two ceremonies this summer in both the Sunshine State as well as in England.

We are sure the newlyweds will be pictured more often out and about in the Magic City, where dear old dad owns Inter Miami.

Because Brooklyn has another place to lay his head.

His mum and dad own a $20 million penthouse in downtown’s Zaha Hadid-designed skyscraper, One Thousand Museum tower, complete with rooftop helipad.

Yasss. It’s good to be the son of a soccer king.