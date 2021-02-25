Barbara Bermudo gets emotional as her husband is released from COVID unit in Miami

Barbara Bermudo

Despite the gradual vaccine rollout in Florida, COVID is still hitting people.

The latest: Barbara Bermudo’s husband, Mega TV personality Mario Andrés Moreno.

Bermudo posted an emotional video on Instagram of the Colombian journalist’s release from Baptist Health, where she said he had been hospitalized in the COVID unit for almost a week.

The clip starts with the former Univision star driving up to the hospital’s entrance, where Moreno is being wheeled out by a nurse.

“There’s Papi!” Bermudo tells her daughter in the backseat, then gets out and gives him a hug.

“Oh my God!” cries the jewelry designer. “How do you feel?”

“Happy, happy,” he answers, with an oxygen tank by his side.

“After this past challenge, I see life differently,” Bermudos’ caption said. “After a week in the hospital, I finally got my husband back fully recovered from COVID.”

The Puerto Rican native explains that Moreno contracted it while out reporting.

The clip ends with Moreno being greeted at home where their two other daughters have been waiting to welcome him with balloons.

They pose together out by the pool in a pic on his Instagram: “A week of celebrating!!! Soon I will tell you the story.”