Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are moving to Indian Creek Island. Meet their neighbors

When Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump start building their new home on the 1.8 acre lot at 4 Indian Creek Island Road they purchased for $30 million, they’ll have plenty of equally famous neighbors to get to know.

Will the Kushners fit in to the exclusive community? Probably. The 53 presidential votes cast by residents of the island skewed heavily toward President Donald J. Trump, 79% versus 21% for Joe Biden.

Indian Creek Island, sometimes called “Miami’s Billionaire Bunker,” is home to an eclectic group of some of the world’s wealthiest, from singers to hedge fund managers, inventors to developers — even the founder of a company dedicated to collecting blood donations.

Just how pricey is Indian Creek Island? According to the village’s tax rolls, the median assessed value of homes on the island in 2019 was $13.6 million. Taxes from real estate jumped 6.4% in 2019 to $87,234, along with a city property tax of $63,000.

Those funds are put to good use. Indian Creek Island is a public municipality, with its own police and marine patrol forces to safeguard its homes and the wealthy people who live in them at least part of the year.

RE|source Miami newsletter News, deals and trends for the Miami-area real estate industry. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Most of us won’t be on the housewarming get-together list. But these neighbors might be:

Jaime Galinski Bacal A Colombian banking magnate ranked No. 565 on Forbes’ 2020 world billionaire list, at $3.6 billion, whose holdings include shares of Miami-based Sabadell United Bank. His primary home is in London.

The two-story, 12,314-square-foot house built in 1956 has a guest house and pool. Features include seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It last sold for $33.1 million in 2012.

Gerard Bakker : Founder of the Dutch industrial supplier Bakker Magnetics, which builds magnets for industrial, scientific, retail and energy purposes.

Beyonce and Jay-Z previously owned the 1991 Mediterranean Revival-style, two-story house. It spans 9,212 square feet and features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and two half-baths, plus a pool, 118-foot of water frontage and dock. It last sold for $9.3 million in 2010.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Gilbert Bigio: Retired Haitian billionaire and businessman. Founder of GB Group, an international identity data intelligence provider.

The two-story, 9,246-square-foot house built in 1996 features eight bedrooms and eight-and a half baths. It has a pool and private dock. Bigio bought the house for $4.6 million in 1996.

Pictured in a file photo, Norman and Irma Braman stand in a third floor exhibit at the brand new Institute for Contemporary Art in front of Philip Guston’s The Door, 1976. Collection of Martin Z. Margulies. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Norman Braman : Auto dealership magnate and community activist. He and wife Irma own of the country’s most admired private art collections. The couple co-founded the Institute for Contemporary Arts-Miami in the Design District.

The two-story modernist house covers 19,000 square feet and features eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and three half baths. Built in 1982, it has been expanded twice. It includes a pool. The Bramans purchased the house in 1991 for $3.913 million.

Francois M. Chateau: Partner at the New York City office of Dentons, the multinational global law firm with more than 10,000 lawyers around the world.

The 8,500-square-foot house, previously owned by supermodel Adriana Lima and NBA player Marko Jaric, has four bedrooms and fourth baths. It wasa built in 1958 and includes a pool and dock. Chateau purchased it for $9 million in 2009.

Robert Diener Co-founder of hotels.com and getaroom.com. The two-story, 17,100-square-foot house features eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four half baths. Built in 2003, the 2.75-acre lot includes a pond leading to a private dock, lap pool, tennis court and basketball court.

Diener and his wife Michelle purchased the house in 2000 for $5.1 million. In 2015 they sold a vacant lot next door for $25.6 million to an unidentified buyer.

Itzhak Ezratti: President of GL Homes of Florida, the Broward-based homebuilder that specializes in luxury homes, communities for people ages 55+ and family homes along both coasts of Florida.

The two-story, 26,700-square-foot house features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four half baths. Built in 2006, the house includes a pool and dock. The title was transferred for $0 in 2001. The last sale occurred in 1999 for $4.3 million

Rakesh Gangwal: Co-founder and co-owner of IndiGo airline, and former CEO of U.S. Airways. The home was formerly owned by mutual fund billionaire Charles Johnson.

The two-story, 19,940-square-foot house features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and two half baths. Built in 2002, includes a pool, 255-foot water frontage and dock. It last sold in 2015 for $30 million.







Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani: , The Emir of Qatar. Though not confirmed, it appears that property adjacent to the Kushners may be owed by the Emir of Qatar, according to Next Miami. The $50 million purchase in August 2019 set a new record for the most expensive single-family home sale in Miami-Dade County history.

Both ARod and Lebron James contemplated buying the house when it was new and listed by the Jills Group in 2011. It covers more than 29,000 square feet and features 13 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and two half baths. The two-story house has a vertical garden, beach bar, koi pond, pool and dock.

Private equity investor Carl Icahn speaks at the World Business Forum in New York. MARK LENNIHAN AP File/2011







Carl Icahn: Billionaire philanthropist and Wall Street investor with an estimated worth of $14.3 billion, according to Forbes. In August, Icahn relocated his headquarters from New York to Miami.

The two-story, 14,000square-foot house has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four half baths. It includes a pool and dock. It last sold in 1997 for $7.5 million.

Julio Iglesias (Foto de ARCHIVO) Europa Press

Julio Iglesias: Arguably the most world-famous resident of the island, at least until the new kids on on the block arrive. The bestselling Latin singer of all time and one of the top 10 record sellers in music history. Iglesias previously owned the lot that the Kushners bought. He also owns a home on the island, as well as two additional lots, just south of the Kushners’ property, listed for sale at $70 million with The Jills Zeder Group.

The 7,200-square-foot house has six bedrooms and six baths. The main house was built in 1976 and expanded in 2010. It has a pool and private dock. Iglesias bought the house in 2008 for $7 million.

Eddie Lampert CANDICE C. CUSIC Chicago Tribune/TNS







Edward Lampert Billionaire former CEO of Sears Holdings, founder/CEO of ESL Investments, which now owns Sears and other holdings. Owns a 288-foot yacht, the Fountainhead.

The two-story, 17,800-square-foot house sits on a 2.72-acre lot. The house has seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, six half baths and a pool. It is the former home of Paul L. Cejas, the former head of PLC Investments and former ambassador to Belgium. Lampert bought the house in 2012 for $38.4 million.

Bernard Klepach: Mayor of Indian Creek Island, as well as CEO and chairman of the 3Sixty (formerly DFASS Group) chain of in-flight and airport Duty-Free speciality retail shops across five continents.

The 33,150-square-foot house sits on a 3.67-acre lot, which includes a tennis court, pool, and dock. The main house was built in 2006 and expanded in 2011. It has 12 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, and three half baths. Klepach bought the house for $5.5 million in 2002.

El animador chileno Mario Kreutzberger, Don Francisco, participará en un panel sobre la diabetes en Hispanicize 2018. Cortesía Lilly y Boehringer Ingelheim Diabetes Alliance

Mario L. Kreutzberger: : Chilean television personality Mario Kreutzberger, aka Don Francisco, former host of the long-running “Sabado Gigante” Spanish-language variety show.

The two-story, 9,000-square-foot house includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half baths. Built in 1987 and expanded in 1999 and 2018, the house has a pool and dock. The last sale was in 1993 for $2.6 million.

Alex Meruelo Meruelo Group

Alex Meruelo : Cuban-American billionaire with holdings in banking, real estate, media, restaurants, casinos, and professional sports. He is the owner of Meruelo Media, which operates four radio stations, two TV stations and production facilities in Los Angeles.

The two-story, 8,510-square-foot house features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and one half bath; it was built in 1994. It includes a pool and dock. Meruelo bought the house for $7.05 million in 2008.

Carlos Peralta Quintero Chairman and CEO of Grupo IUSA, one of Mexico’s largest companies, a supplier of industrial, electrical and construction materials.

The two-story, 19,600-square-foot house has 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The main house was built in 1934 and expanded over theyears. It has a pool, tennis court, and dock. Quintero bought it for $12.9 million in 2001.

Don and Maryanne Shula on the orange carpet before the Dolphins vs. Steelers game

Mary Stephens Shula Widow of Don Shula, the beloved former head coach of the Miami Dolphins for 26 years and the winningest coach in NFL history, coach Don Shula

The two-story, 13,385-square-foot house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, Jacuzzi, and dock. It was built in 1962 and expanded in 1994. The last sale occurred in 1989 for $3.9 million.`

Gary N. Siegler: Hedge fund manager.

The 4,440-square-foot house has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool and dock. The main house was built in 1950 and later expanded in 2000. Siegler paid $8 million for it in 2005

Martin Silver : Founder of plasma collection firm DCI Biologicals, now known as BPL Plasma, which is part of the U.K.-based Bio Products Laboratory. BPL collects and transports blood donations around the world

The two-story, 11,785-square-foot house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and one half bath. Built in 1997, it features a pool and dock. Silver bought the property for $1.3 million in 1993 and built his house in 1997.

Rajendra Singh: Chairman/CEO/Co-founder of Telcom Ventures, a Miami-based private investment

The two-story, 13,680-square-foot house has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and three half baths. It was built in 1990 and includes a pool and dock. Singh bought it in 2007 for $10 million.

Irwin Tauber: CEO of Taubco, a development and management commercial real estate firm based in Bal Harbour.

The two-story, 24,670-square-foot house has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and six half baths. The main house was built in 2009 and expanded in 2016. It features two guest houses, pool, and dock. Tauber purchased it in 2003 for $7 million.

Yitzhak Tshuva: Israel businessman and chairman of the El-Ad Group, which formerly owned The Plaza hotel in New York City. His net worth is estimated at $3.4 billion, landing him on the 616th spot in Forbes’ 2020 list of billionaires.

The two-story, 21,640-square-foot house has 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and three half baths. The main house was built in 1971 and expanded twice. It sits on two lots totaling 3.67 acres and features a pool and tennis court. Tshuva purchased the house for $6 million in 1995.

Alicia Ziegert wife of Franco D’Agostino, chairman and CEO of the Miami-based real estate development company Dayco Holding Corp., which focuses on large-scale industrial and civic projects, as well as urban development throughout the Americas.

The two-story, 12,660-square-foot house has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three half baths. It was built in 2002 and features a pool and dock. Its last sale, in 1999, was for $3.75 million.

Herald staff writers Jane Wooldridge and Douglas Hanks Jr. contributed to this report.