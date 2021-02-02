Legendary astrologer Walter Mercado’s home in Puerto Rico is for sale. Take a look

Prediction: You will want to check out Walter Mercado’s house in Puerto Rico, and maybe even take up residence there.

Yes, you can live where the astrologer to the stars, who passed away of kidney failure at age 88 in November 2019, laid his well coiffed head, Page Six first reported.

Facade of Walter Mercado’s home in Puerto Rico

The cheery six bedroom, five bath pad initially hit the market in September 2020 for $495,000, but no one bit. The price went down to $430,000 a few months later. Now the 1970 abode is a bargain-basement $395,000.

Since you likely won’t fly to San Juan right now (thanks, COVID), you can check out the flamboyant cape aficianado’s sweet, two story tropical oasis on Realtor.com. Perks include a pool, gazebo and large carport — and the stories you can tell at future cocktail parties.

While in Miami, Mercado maintained an apartment at The Grand in downtown for many years until 2017 when he decamped part time to New York.

Gretchen Garcia, of Real Estate Opportunities, has the listing for the PR property.