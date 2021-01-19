‘Feeling blessed’: Tiffany Trump just announced her engagement from the White House

Tiffany Trump ARCHIVO DE GETTY IMAGES

While her father departs the White House and adjusts to his new Mar-A-Lago life post presidency, Tiffany Trump will be planning a wedding.

Her own.

On Tuesday, the 27-year-old daughter of newly impeached President Donald Trump announced she is engaged to boyfriend Michael Boulos.

“It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!” wrote the Georgetown law school grad. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!”

The picture shows them at the White House, where large moving trucks have been seen in recent days.

Where will the newlyweds reside? We hear South Florida, where many of her neighbors will be family.

Half brother Donald Trump Jr. is reportedly setting down stakes in the Jupiter area with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle; half sister Ivanka Trump recently plunked down serious coin with her husband Jared Kushner in Indian Creek Island.

Boulos and Trump have been dating around two years; the businessman wrote in her comments section, “Love you, honey,” and proudly boasted of his engagement on social media with the same pic.

“Got engaged to the love of my life!” wrote the Lebanon born financier, 23. “Looking forward to our next chapter together.”