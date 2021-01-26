‘The rock of our family’: Miami anchor chokes up announcing mother’s death from COVID

Marybel Rodriguez

The coronavirus pandemic has hit close to home for CBS4 anchor Marybel Rodriguez.

Back in late December, right before the holidays, the TV personality told her viewers that not only had she tested positive for COVID-19, but her mom had as well.

The journalist, a mother of three, is fully recovered and only had “minor symptoms.”

But on Monday, Rodriguez reported that her mother had passed. The woman had been at Baptist Hospital in “the biggest fight of her life.”

Choking up on air, Rodriguez paid homage to her mother, who lost her battle with the virus about two weeks ago. She posted the clip on social media with the caption, “Our angel on earth is now watching us from above.”

“Unfortunately, my mom did not make it,” said the Miami native, closing her segment. “Not only did I lose my mom, my best friend, my confidante, we also lost a loyal viewer. She was always my biggest supporter and my worst critic; she would always send me messages when I got a little tongue tied or when my hair was out of place.”

Rodriguez ended by telling viewers that they need to continue to take the disease seriously.

“Today I am talking to you not as a journalist but as your friend: cherish each and every moment with your loved ones,” said Rodriguez. “Coronavirus is real. It has taken hundreds and thousands of lives, including my mother’s, who was the rock of our family. She was an angel on earth. Please take care of yourselves and loved ones.”

On Monday, Florida’s Department of Health reported 8,720 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 1,658,169; 153 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 25,446.

