After her own COVID battle, a Miami TV anchor says her mom is in the ‘fight of her life’

Marybel Rodriguez

CBS4 viewers may have wondered where Marybel Rodriguez has been for the last few weeks.

On Tuesday, the early morning weekday anchor had the answer. Rodriguez said she tested positive for COVID-19, causing her to be out for three weeks.

Fortunately, the mother of three is fully recovered and said she only had “minor symptoms.”

The Miami native’s mother, however, is not so fortunate. Rodriguez said her mom has “the horrible virus” and is at Baptist Hospital in “the biggest fight of her life.”

On the air, Rodriguez went on to thank the hospital workers, including doctors, nurses and X-ray technicians, as well as friends and fans who sent their good wishes.

The anchor ended the broadcast by telling viewers to continue to take coronavirus seriously, follow health protocols and stay safe out there.

Her friend and CBS4 colleague Lauren Pastrana reposted the clip on her Instagram page.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am to see @marybelrodrigueztv on my TV screen again. Please watch her important and heartfelt message,” Pastrana said. “I continue to pray for your beautiful mother, mi amiga. Love you.”