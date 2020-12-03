Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

Marley manor! Reggae king’s son just dropped $3.4 million for this Homestead estate

Everything is gonna be more than all right in this place, we predict: Stephen Marley just put down major stakes in Homestead.

The musician, one of Bob Marley’s 12 kids, plunked down $3.4 million for two adjoining properties on Southwest 187th Avenue, totaling a sizable 5.6 acres.

marley two.PNG
Stephen Marley’s house, living room

According to public records, the sale was brokered by “Million Dollar Listing” star Chad Carroll with Compass; Marley was represented by Shana Santalla with Lifestyle International Realty.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Traded: Miami (@tradedmiami)

Miami.com newsletter

Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

We have a feeling the hitmaker’s siblings may visit: The spread down south features seven bedrooms and eight and a half baths, plus two guest houses.

The rustic chic estate, surrounded by palm trees and a koi filled “river,” includes a media room, pool, tennis and volleyball courts, gym and four-car garage.

marley three.PNG

The Grammy winning singer/producer, who used to jam with his brother in Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, will be close to the family’s private recording studio, Lion’s Den, in Homestead. They can all go for smoothies at Robert is Here or pop in for a cinnamon roll at Knaus Berry Farm. What a life.

Stephen_Marley_-_press_pic_3
Stephen Marley Miami Herald file
All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Dad, Jamaican reggae king Bob Marley, also had a place in south Dade, where he died of skin cancer in 1981 at the age of 36.

marley one.PNG
Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service