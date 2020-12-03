Marley manor! Reggae king’s son just dropped $3.4 million for this Homestead estate

Everything is gonna be more than all right in this place, we predict: Stephen Marley just put down major stakes in Homestead.

The musician, one of Bob Marley’s 12 kids, plunked down $3.4 million for two adjoining properties on Southwest 187th Avenue, totaling a sizable 5.6 acres.

Stephen Marley's house, living room

According to public records, the sale was brokered by “Million Dollar Listing” star Chad Carroll with Compass; Marley was represented by Shana Santalla with Lifestyle International Realty.

We have a feeling the hitmaker’s siblings may visit: The spread down south features seven bedrooms and eight and a half baths, plus two guest houses.

The rustic chic estate, surrounded by palm trees and a koi filled “river,” includes a media room, pool, tennis and volleyball courts, gym and four-car garage.

The Grammy winning singer/producer, who used to jam with his brother in Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, will be close to the family’s private recording studio, Lion’s Den, in Homestead. They can all go for smoothies at Robert is Here or pop in for a cinnamon roll at Knaus Berry Farm. What a life.

Stephen Marley

Dad, Jamaican reggae king Bob Marley, also had a place in south Dade, where he died of skin cancer in 1981 at the age of 36.