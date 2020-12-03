News
See what David Beckham looks like as an old man in this new PSA. Hint: Still fine
While most of us want to turn back the clock (even JLo), David Beckham is thinking differently.
Actually, the soccer legend is thinking charitably.
The 45-year-old Inter Miami owner put out a picture Wednesday of his older self to bring awareness to malaria.
This recent post brought awareness, all right. Becks looks amazing old, too.
In all seriousness, the father of four is seen looking in his 70s in a digitally enhanced photo for the Malaria Must Die, So Millions Can Live campaign.
Another clip has him traveling to the future to see the end of the disease usually transmitted through mosquitoes.
“Every two minutes a child dies from malaria. My own children asked me if it’s possible to defeat malaria,” says the Instagram caption. “By keeping up the fight and working together we can help create a safer world.”
Despite the age spots and deep wrinkles, Beckham, like fine wine, only improves with age.
