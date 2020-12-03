Want JLo’s glow? The star just released a skincare line with a ‘secret’ ingredient

So, you want to look like Jennifer Lopez.

LOL. That’s a tough one. Because perfect genes and habitually going the gym have a lot to do with what she looks like. That physique takes discipline, strength, perseverance, money.

Oh, but her face. You say you want her skin. That may be more doable. Lopez recently unveiled a beauty line and says in a promo the reason she started a collection was that people always asked how she got her “JLo glow.”

“For years [it’s] the number one question that I’ve been asked,” said the 51 year old entertainer, laughing. “I felt almost an obligation to, like, put it in a bottle and say, ‘OK this is what I do with my skin.’”

JLo said “nature’s magic ingredient” was the basis for the whole line.

She said her mother always told her that plain old olive oil was a secret cure-all for nails, hair, body and more.

Good news: The Bronx native’s collection — encased in gorgeous, gold packaging — is semi affordable (think: the anti La Mer).

Products made for the over-40 crowd range from $18 for a mask to $58 for an overnight moisturizer. The line, whose tag line is “beauty has no expiration date,” also includes a bronzer ($39), undereye cream ($48) and sunscreen ($54).

“My philosophy is simple,” says the mother of two who claims she has never used Botox. “I want you to feel your most beautiful at your most natural. No makeup, no filters… just YOU and your skin.”

Caveat: If you don’t end up looking like Lopez after buying all the goop, don’t come @ us. Because we are buying it in droves, too.

Preorders start Tuesday at jobeauty.com.