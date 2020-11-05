Strawberry season is not canceled: Miami’s favorite fruit stand is finally reopening

Owner Robert Moehling shows off some fruit at the produce market that bears his name, Robert Is Here. The iconic business just reopened after eight months. FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

Attention, shake lovers: The happy day is here.

After being closed for eight months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Robert is Here has reopened.

Everybody’s favorite fruit stand, which opened in 1959 in Homestead and sells pies, jams, dressings, flowers, vegetables and some of the best shakes you’ll ever try, opened a drive-through in May. But now you can experience the joy of standing in line to await delivery of your favorite shake. (May we recommend strawberry Key lime?)

The stand’s picnic area and photo booth are open out back, too. Be sure to say hi to the farm animals.

Of course, there are new rules, and you’ll need to follow them to buy your favorite tropical fruit or a shake. Robert is Here has altered its interior, allowing more space for customers in hopes of keeping the crowding down (if you have ever stood in line on a busy weekend, you will appreciate this).

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

There are also hand sanitizer stations throughout the stand, and customers are required to wear a mask.

Also, if you’re not feeling great? Robert is Here suggests you wait until next weekend.

Robert is Here

Where: 19200 SW 344th St, Homestead

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER