News
Did JLo rip off another pop star’s sexy look at the AMAs? Twitter had opinions
Jennifer Lopez is truly one of a kind.
Those who have watched this superstar evolve over the years can only bow down to her greatness.
At 51, Lopez basically slays every day of her life. Slaying is her full-time job.
But all goddesses have an off day. Or possibly their choreographers and stylists do.
We are sorry to have to mention to diehard fans of La Lopez, but she seems to have had a wardrobe malfunction at the American Music Awards Sunday night, broadcast on ABC from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
No nip slips, a la Janet Jackson. Just a little (possible) copycatting. Hey, you know what they say about imitation.
Social media users who know their awards-show history noted that Lopez’s “Pa’ Ti/Lonely” routine with Maluma was uncannily familiar.
Back in 2014, Beyoncé rocked a similarly epic style at the Grammys performing “Drunk in Love” with Jay Z.
Chair as prop, check. Wet hair, check. Sexy catsuit, check.
Among the comments:
“Does anyone notice that J.Lo is ripping off Beyoncé on her performance at the AMAs.”
“Love J.Lo and she totally gave us #Beyoncé at the 2014 Grammys.”
“I’m sorry but Queen B has to sue.”
At least there are people in the Internet universe who came to the mother of two’s defense.
“Everybody that’s busting Jlo saying she stole Beyoncé’s performance... You try being 51 years old and actually pulling off a performance in front of the world!!!”
In a pandemic, with no live audience, no less.
Did we mention she is FIFTY ONE?
Bey is currently 39, meaning when she pulled off that amazing duet with her hubby she was a mere child.
So, yes, please, respect your elders, Twitter.
Comments