Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

Did JLo rip off another pop star’s sexy look at the AMAs? Twitter had opinions

Jennifer Lopez at the American Music Awards Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Jennifer Lopez at the American Music Awards Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lopez is truly one of a kind.

Those who have watched this superstar evolve over the years can only bow down to her greatness.

At 51, Lopez basically slays every day of her life. Slaying is her full-time job.

But all goddesses have an off day. Or possibly their choreographers and stylists do.

We are sorry to have to mention to diehard fans of La Lopez, but she seems to have had a wardrobe malfunction at the American Music Awards Sunday night, broadcast on ABC from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Miami.com newsletter

Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No nip slips, a la Janet Jackson. Just a little (possible) copycatting. Hey, you know what they say about imitation.

Read Next

Social media users who know their awards-show history noted that Lopez’s “Pa’ Ti/Lonely” routine with Maluma was uncannily familiar.

Back in 2014, Beyoncé rocked a similarly epic style at the Grammys performing “Drunk in Love” with Jay Z.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

Chair as prop, check. Wet hair, check. Sexy catsuit, check.

Among the comments:

“Does anyone notice that J.Lo is ripping off Beyoncé on her performance at the AMAs.”

“Love J.Lo and she totally gave us #Beyoncé at the 2014 Grammys.”

“I’m sorry but Queen B has to sue.”

Read Next

At least there are people in the Internet universe who came to the mother of two’s defense.

“Everybody that’s busting Jlo saying she stole Beyoncé’s performance... You try being 51 years old and actually pulling off ⁦a performance in front of the world!!!”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by American Music Awards (@amas)

In a pandemic, with no live audience, no less.

Did we mention she is FIFTY ONE?

Bey is currently 39, meaning when she pulled off that amazing duet with her hubby she was a mere child.

So, yes, please, respect your elders, Twitter.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service