‘Bow down’: JLo just unveiled a new look — and the world wants what she’s having

We are printing out this picture and taping on the refrigerator.

JLo has really outdone herself, and that’s saying a lot.

On a recent Instagram post, the ridiculously well-preserved superstar had some spanking new extensions, and we want to order them immediately.

“Back to basics,” she wrote in the caption alongside the snap of her with super long locks that reach past her six-pack abs.

Her commenters were as flabbergasted as we were. Like, how can she look this good when we can barely get out of sweatpants?

“God is a woman & her name is JLo!!!!!! #Bow Down,“ one fan wrote.

“How?!” someone else said incredulously. “Just how?!”

Miami pal Loren Ridinger chimed in: “Babe, you are anything but basic!”

We concur.

Back to those extensions: Lopez did not, unfortunately, give us the 411 on where she bought them or what brand they are, but we do know how her go-to stylist Chris Appleton worked her long, curly weave for the Super Bowl.

Translation: Lots of product, a straightener and special tangle-removing brush.

Appleton shared La Lopez’s Back to Basics pic as well on his own Insta. Caption:

“New hair vibes.”

We’re feeling them, too.