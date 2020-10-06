Miami Herald Logo
miami-com Logo

News

‘Bow down’: JLo just unveiled a new look — and the world wants what she’s having

Miami.com file

We are printing out this picture and taping on the refrigerator.

JLo has really outdone herself, and that’s saying a lot.

On a recent Instagram post, the ridiculously well-preserved superstar had some spanking new extensions, and we want to order them immediately.

View this post on Instagram

Back to basics

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

“Back to basics,” she wrote in the caption alongside the snap of her with super long locks that reach past her six-pack abs.

Miami.com newsletter

Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Her commenters were as flabbergasted as we were. Like, how can she look this good when we can barely get out of sweatpants?

“God is a woman & her name is JLo!!!!!! #Bow Down,“ one fan wrote.

“How?!” someone else said incredulously. “Just how?!”

Miami pal Loren Ridinger chimed in: “Babe, you are anything but basic!”

We concur.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Back to those extensions: Lopez did not, unfortunately, give us the 411 on where she bought them or what brand they are, but we do know how her go-to stylist Chris Appleton worked her long, curly weave for the Super Bowl.

View this post on Instagram

That was One of the biggest adrenaline rushes EVER thank you @dysonhair @colorwowhair #dysonhair #dysonprohair @tangleteezerus

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on

Translation: Lots of product, a straightener and special tangle-removing brush.

Appleton shared La Lopez’s Back to Basics pic as well on his own Insta. Caption:

“New hair vibes.”

We’re feeling them, too.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service