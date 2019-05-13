Elsa Patton, breakout star of ‘Real Housewives of Miami,’ dies after a long illness

Elsa Patton

She was arguably the runaway star of the now defunct “Real Housewives of Miami,” which ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013.

Elsa Patton, the mother of one of the Bravo show’s castmates, publicist Marysol Patton, died over the Mother’s Day weekend.

The 84 year old had been in failing health for some time after suffering a stroke, her family announced.

Fans will likely remember Patton, known affectionately, as “Mama Elsa” as RHOM’s comic relief. Often seen with a glass of wine in her hand, she dispensed maternal advice, as well as insults and one liners to the other Housewives in a thick, Cuban accent.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

She fancied herself a bit of a clairvoyant, or as she called it, “a witch.”

Patton is survived by Marysol as well as a son, Thomas Anthony Jones, her daughter-in-law and her grandson.

Private funeral services will take place in Coral Gables on Friday.

Marisol Patton, left, with her mother Elsa Patton. Miami Herald Archives

Bravo chieftain Andy Cohen sent a shout-out to the “Havana born matriarch” on his “Mazel of the Day” segment on Sunday night’s “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Many of us met and fell in love with Elsa Patton in 2011,” Cohen said. “Throughout the history of the ‘Real Housewives,’ we have met many friends and relatives of the wives. Rarely has someone’s spirit, humor and wisdom made such an indelible impression as Elsa’s did.”





Then Cohen broke out into a dance with a pair of maracas that Patton had given him as a present.

“We love you Mama Elsa!”