A match made in 305 heaven? We hear Marc Anthony is dating someone very familiar

What is going with Evelyn Lozada and Marc Anthony?

Something? Anything?

The reality star and salsa singer are single, so why not? They also have that key 305 connection.

How this budding romance came to be known: Internet sleuths figured out that Lozada was spending quality time at Anthony’s gorgeous Coral Gables home about three weeks ago by looking at her Instagram.

The former “Basketball Wives” castmate, 44, didn’t tag the ex Mr. Jennifer Lopez in her posts, but anyone who knows of Anthony’s palatial spread will realize that she was there.

Pics show her out by the styling pool area as well as inside the gorgeous crib with her kids and other pals.

The Latin music vet purchased the 12-bedroom, 21,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion in Cocoplum, one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the city back in 2018.

According to The Blast, Lozada and Anthony are indeed an item, but still keeping it casual.

Sources tell the gossip site the two have been “talking for a couple of months, getting to know each other and having a good time.”

The last we heard about Anthony’s busy love life, he was with his gf du jour, Raffaella Modugno. They were photographed last September at the private Coconut Grove school that his daughter with Jennifer Lopez attends.

Is Anthony ready to settle down yet again? The 52 year old does seem the marrying kind, having done the deed three times.

Most recently, Lozada, who used to own a shoe store on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, had a drawn out breakup with baseball star Carl Crawford while living out in Los Angeles. They share custody of Carl Jr.

And of course locals remember her disastrous, 41-day marriage to local former Dolphin Chad Ochocinco back in 2012.