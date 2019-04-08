‘Come back’: Fans beg for a ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ reboot after Bravo marathon

From left: Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Larsa Pippen, Cristy Rice, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura from season 1 of “Real Housewives of Miami”

Raise your hand if you want “Real Housewives of Miami” to return.

We see you. But does Andy Cohen?

It’s likely, at least partially, up to the Bravo executive producer whether the cable network wants to resurrect the series that ran on TV screens for just three seasons. It premiered Feb. 22, 2011, and ended Nov. 14, 2013.

There’s definitely still interest in the cast members, who included Marysol Patton, Joanna Krupa, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Larsa Pippen, Ana Quincoces, Karent Sierra, Alexia Echevarria, Cristy Rice and Lisa Hochstein.

The breakout star of the drama-filled series was likely Patton’s mother, the outspoken Elsa Patton. Drag queen Elaine Lancaster also made a few appearances.





On April 2, the cable network ran an eight-hour marathon of old shows from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. When Patton informed her followers on Instagram, they were quick to tell her how much they missed “RHOM.”

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed. We need Miami back,” wrote one fan. “You ladies were the best!”

“It was heartbreaking last time it abruptly ended!” complained another.

“I just binged watched all of the seasons this past weekend! I wish they would bring you girls back! Loved, loved you and your style!” summed up another poster. “Bring Miami back!”

Quincoces, who has moved on to build a marinade empire, Skinny Latina, received similar reactions when she posted about the marathon.

Most of her followers were curious about a reboot and wanted to know if it was really happening.

“Come back #rhom, come back,” begged one of Quincoces’ 106,000 followers.

In his 2017 memoir, “Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries,” the TV personality touched on the topic.

As far as a reboot of the reality series, “Never say never,” he wrote of the Miami franchise.





We reached out to Bravo for comment and did not hear back.

Here’s a look back from our archives, covering the premiere, published Feb. 4, 2011:

The rumors were true, and now it´s official: Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Miami” hits the airwaves Feb. 22, the network announced Thursday.

And no, contrary to what you’ve heard, drag-queen extraordinaire Elaine Lancaster didn’t make the cut. She/he will make some drama-filled cameos, though.

Check out the new cast:

Lea Black: Philanthropy and charity functions are her bag, so expect lots of dressing up. She and her husband, famed criminal defense attorney Roy Black, have a 9-year-old son.

Alexia Echevarria: The executive editor of Venue magazine lives on Miami Beach with her husband Herman. “The Cuban Barbie” has two sons from a previous marriage.

Marysol Patton: The PR diva owns the Patton Group, throwing hot parties, mostly revolving around fashion. Word is she gets romantically entangled (say no more) while cameras roll.

Cristy Rice: A “basketball wife,” the mom of five recently divorced NBA star Glen Rice (they had some nasty scuffles). The show will follow the Miami native´s home and work life at her online children’s clothing store, Bri Bri Boutique.

Adriana Sidi: The gallery owner of Adriana de Moura in Coral Gables also hits the social circuit hard. The Brazilian bombshell is “coming off a traumatic divorce,” says the release, but the mother of one son is engaged to someone new.

Larsa Pippen: The former model is married to retired NBA star Scottie Pippen, and they live in Fort Lauderdale. Bravo has this to say about the Lebanese beauty: “When shes not busy turning her three little boys into star athletes, shopping for her one-year-old princess, or firing nannies, Larsa is happy to spend a little time on herself.”

Let the fur fly, ladies!