Let’s go inside the Miami Beach wedding of a political powerhouse couple

Call it a marriage made in political heaven.
Republican strategist Ana Navarro married former Florida GOP head Al Cardenas in a flower-filled black-tie ceremony Saturday night at Indian Creek Country Club in Miami Beach.
The newlyweds have known each other for years, and are some of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s strongest supporters. But Navarro tweeted she was in a “no politics zone” leading up to her big day.
“If something big happens,” she joked in her inimitable way, “please send messenger pigeon.”
The bride was glowing, in an ivory off the shoulder, scallop neck, silk crepe gown from Rene Ruiz Collection designed by Luis Escudero.
‘It just fit her perfectly,” said Escudero, of the dress that had a lacy bustle in back. “And it has a very romantic, retro feel.”
Talk about romantic.
Though their careers revolve around politics, behind closed doors, Navarro, 47, and Cardenas, 71, act like any other couple who can dissect Donald Trump’s tweets one minute and squabble over the remote the next.
During the waterside ceremony, Navarro couldn’t help but crack a joke, saying she vowed not to complain when Cardenas watched too much football or screamed at the TV.
After the I do’s, a mix of journalists, political types and celebrities mingled in the crowd of about 200 or so guests.
In the flower-filled courtyard during the cocktail portion, CNN reporters Don Lemon, Dana Bash and Wolf Blitzer worked the room while Navarro’s cohosts from “The View,” Joy Behar and Sonny Hosten, posed for selfies with fellow attendees.
Behar was happy to be on a break from chilly NYC. “It feels so good out here,” said the veteran comedian, relaxing on the patio. “We love Miami.”
She later posed with Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, former GOP presidential candidate, who arrived with his wife, Ann Romney.
Dressed in a full length pale blue gown, Ann Romney said she loved the fireworks filled, sunset ceremony.
“What a beautiful place to be married,” she said, looking out at Biscayne Bay.
More boldfaced names: “El Gordo y La Flaca” star Raul de Molina, Telemundo journalist Maria Elena Salinas, basketball star Isiah Thomas, and CNN head honcho Jeff Zucker.
In the club’s so-called green room, where Escudero made quick fixes to Navarro’s dress and the wedding’s performer, Willy Chirino, grabbed water, in walked Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
“I wouldn’t have missed this for the world,” said Gloria, who had just flown in from Brazil for the occasion. “I had two hours of sleep but it was worth it for a friend I’ve known so many years. It was an amazing wedding.“
The Estefans later were seen chatting with Eva Longoria and Adrienne Arsht.
After the newly minted marrieds, who live part time in South Florida, danced to “At Last,” Navarro’s Best Man, Lee Schrager, took the mic.
“Of all the people that she could have married — and I don’t know anyone else out there she could have married, to be quite honest — you were perfect,” laughed the founder of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, pointing at Cardenas. “You were perfect: You like football and everything that Ana and I hated, so I knew it wouldn’t change the relationship. If had to share my best friend with anybody in the world, I’m thrilled to share my best friend with you.
“I wish you a life filled with health and happiness and good times with someone who loves you just the way you are.”
Navarro later acknowleged how grateful she was for guests (both famous and non-famous) coming out for her momentous day.
“Somebody said to me last night, ‘I’m not sure where else I could be dancing next to Gloria Estefan, Eva Longoria, Isaiah Thomas and Mitt Romney while Willy Chirino sings the “Guantanamera” other than your wedding,” the newlywed wrote on Instagram. “Yup. That happened. And it happened, not because they are celebrities, or famous, but because they are close friends. And it touched us so much that very busy friends and relatives flew from all over the country and world to be with us for this very special moment.”
She ended it with their special hashtag: “#navarrocardenasatlast.”
