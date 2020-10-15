‘I was suicidal’: Emily Estefan talks about coming out to her parents at the Red Table

If you ever wanted to be a fly on the wall during Emily Estefan’s coming out period, you got your chance Wednesday night.

It wasn’t an easy situation to deal with for the family, apparently.

The musician and her famous mom Gloria Estefan had it out during the second “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch, and we felt their pain. As did Aunt Lili, who played the part of concerned bystander during the tear-filled, emotional chat session between mother and daughter.

A refresher: Emily introduced the world to her girlfriend Gemeny Hernandez in December 2017. They made their relationship Instagram official with a sweet, romantic post.

“I love you,” wrote Emily. “Each and every word you write elevates me. (about me or not) I can’t wait for the world (and you) to see what you’re capable of.”

Sorpresa! The women had been together for one year (Dec. 13, 2016), and this was less of an homage than a “Happy Anniversary” message.

OK, so most of Miami didn’t know about this young woman’s personal life, but her famous mom definitely knew, and wasn’t necessarily all that OK with it at first.

There is still a lot to unpack, and you could see Gloria and Emily are still processing everything.

“We were in the car and you like leaned over very excitedly and asked your dad and I, ‘Guys, do you think that I might be gay?’” Gloria said.

“You said, ‘Only you can know that,’” the 25 year old responded. “But when I asked you that question, it was like testing the waters because I was afraid. I was having conversations in my head trying to figure out ... who am I? What is this? Where do I fit?”

Emily dishes that the reason Gloria was so hesitant for Emily to appear publicly with Hernandez was partially that she didn’t want to upset her grandmother, who died in June 2017.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I’m in love with this girl.’ The first thing you said was, ‘If you tell your grandma and she dies, the blood is on your hands,’” said Emily, dabbing at her eyes. “I just wasn’t ready for that because I understand that grandma was old, but I already made it feel like, ‘Whatever it is, hide it, it’s not OK.’ So that’s where my hurt started.”

The Berklee School of Music grad also said she didn’t want to embarrass her mom, a major celebrity, or let her down.

The 63-year-old music icon tearfully defended her actions, saying that she was coming from a place of maternal love. Gloria also believed the controversy would overshadow her daughter’s career, as her first album was about to be released.

While Gloria Fajardo died not knowing about her Emily’s sexuality, the Miami Beach native thinks she would have been more cool with it than her own mother and auntie.

“I was suicidal,” admitted Emily. “I couldn’t see anything but the hurt.”

“I hate to know that I was part of that hurt,” Gloria responded.

So what did papi Emilio think of all this? He was actually totally down, taking a whomever-you-love type of approach.

“I don’t care, it doesn’t matter. People like different things,” said the mega producer, 67, off camera. “The only thing [kids] need to feel is unconditional love.”

For the record, Gloria and Emily are fine now, too.

“Do you have any doubt that I accept and I love you?” mom asks.

“Now?” Emily asks. “I had a doubt.”

“You do know that I accept and love you,” the star repeats.

“Yes, absolutely.”