Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s ‘miracle’ turns 1. Happy birthday, Shady Baby!

Happy Birthday, Kaavia James!

Hard to believe a year has passed since Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union dropped their adorable surprise: Years after trying to have a baby, they welcomed a girl via surrogate.

Kaavia was their “miracle baby,” they wrote alongside a pic of the Heat player and actress cuddling the wee one from a hospital bed.

Since then, the doting parents have updated the world on her milestones, as well as posted pics of her ever changing features. The “Being Mary Jane” star even nicknamed her nugget the “Shady Baby,” due to the tot’s too-cute angry expressions.

Kaavia’s certainly not an angry baby, though. She has a great life, which includes not just super famous parents but backstage passes, an Instagram account and even a fashion line.

The 1-year-old also seems to have a hearty appetite. And we’re not just talking a fondness for apple sauce.

Many social media pictures of late show the little girl eating way grown-up foods. The other day, Kav was sucking on what appears to be a chicken bone.

“Marrow or bust,” read the post. LOL.

On Thursday, Union (or Wade) gave a glimpse of their toddler in a series of snaps on her big day.

“Bring your own bacon, cuz that thick cut maple is all me,” reads the caption.

What, no cake?