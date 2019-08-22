Dwyane Wade’s baby just said her first word — and it’s not ‘Dada’

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) with his daughter Kaavia during press conference after the Miami Heat host the Philadelphia 76ers at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

If you need a dose of cuteness for the day, look no further.

Kaavia James is beginning to talk.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s daughter — aka the Shady Baby due to her hysterically adult facial expressions — uttered her first expression the other day.

Was it “Mama?” or “Dada?” Nope.

Kaavia’s first word was ... “Bye.”

“I thought saying ‘Mom’ or ‘Dad’ first was sort of natural, but then she started saying ‘Bye,’ which says it all,” Union told People magazine on the set of her reality show “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday. “She’s very much her own person.”

In an Instagram video captioned “Kaavia James speaks!” you can watch the 9-month-old in action for yourself.

“Bye bye,” the girl says clearly from her high chair, while staring into the camera, looking a lot like her famous daddy.

Union added that Kaav is also trying out other words like “Hi” and “Hey” - but “Bye Bye” is “what stuck.”

“That’s what is super clear. She’s very articulate with the ‘Bye bye.’ “