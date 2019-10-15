‘The American dream’: Shakira talks about how pumped she is to play the Super Bowl

Shakira

Shakira is ready.

The Colombian pop star is going to bring her A-game Feb. 2, 2020 for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Shak said she has dreamed about performing at the NFL extravaganza which she called “the holy grail of the entertainment industry.”

“It’s like it’s a sports event, but it has a huge relevance for us artists, and I think it’s going to be fantastic,” said the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer.

The Super Bowl happens to fall on her 43rd birthday.

“I’m going to be celebrating my birthday with 100 million people. A small party. It’s surreal, it’s kind of surreal actually.”

The mother of two also talked about getting the call from producer Jay-Z.

“Of course I didn’t hesitate. I said, ‘Of course, count on me,’” she remembered.

So what about the match-up with Jennifer Lopez?

“It’s going to be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S., and who has been born and raised in the U.S.,” Shak said. “In a way, I feel that I’m representing another part of the Latin world, which is all those people around the globe who almost barely speak English. And a huge portion of the demographic that also arrived in the U.S. and live the American dream.”

The superstar did admit to some nerves.

“I think this is going to be an event to celebrate Latin culture and the importance of women also in the industry. It’s going to be very short, therefore very nerve wracking, I think,” she said. But the wheels are already turning, and I can’t stop thinking of ideas.”