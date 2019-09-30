‘WTF!?’ This rock star isn’t happy about JLo and Shakira playing the Super Bowl.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

While a number of people were quite pleased to hear that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were going to share the stage for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, one famous person definitely was not.

Dee Snider, the lead singer of heavy metal band Twisted Sister, complained on Twitter about the sizzling selection.

“WTF!? @shakira and @jlo for this year’s @nfl halftime show!? Once again the great heavy music that rocks the stadiums week after week, game after game is completely ignored. I guess we don’t shake our ass enough!!”

The “I Wanna Rock” singer went on to say that he doesn’t have an issue with Lopez or Shakira, per se.

The 64-year-old native New Yorker apparently just feels that rock bands are underrepresented in general when it comes to headliners at the Super Bowl.

“My point about this years @NFL halftime show isn’t a slight on @shakira or @JLo, it’s frustration that week after week rock is the go to music during games but gets no respect when it comes to the Super Bowl!”

Snider admitted his band, formed in New Jersey in the 1970s, wasn’t “popular” enough for such a high profile concert. His suggestions: Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses and the Foo Fighters all would be fine with him.

Some metalheads were in Snider’s corner, e.g. with one commenter saying, “Why does rock get pushed to the side every time. It’s about money and that what’s wrong with all of this. Pop sells and that’s wrong.”

Others took issue with his rant, as Twitter users are wont to do.

“There’s always a crybaby in the crowd huh? Who is Twisted Sister?” wrote a JLo/Shak supporter. “There has been enough rock bands in the mix so let some fine talented Latina ladies shake the world cause there is room for everyone.”

Um, not that we’re partial or anything, but we happen to think Lopez and Shak will do awesome out there.

Maybe the Bronx native and the Colombiana can do a duet of “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

There, fixed it for you.

Super Bowl LIV is set for Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.