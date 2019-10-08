Miami Beach Pop Festival just got ‘postponed,’ but it sounds kinda canceled to us.

Chance the Rapper was to be one of the headline acts of the coming Miami Beach Pop Festival on Veterans Day weekend in 2019. TNS

Were you psyched about attending Miami Beach Pop Festival?

Cool your jets, because the event, scheduled for Nov. 8 -10, doesn’t seem to be happening anymore.

Organizers say the much hyped music festival, with such headliners as Chance the Rapper, Jack Johnson, Daddy Yankee and Kygo, is being “postponed.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the continuation of the original plan is no longer viable,” reads the release. “Producers of Miami Beach Pop Festival will be working with all involved parties to secure a new date in the future. The lineup will change, as some performers may be unable to accommodate a rescheduled date.”

The reason for the cancellation is unclear, but it may have to do with the fact that people weren’t buying tickets, which were selling on Groupon for as low as $99.99 for one day admission.

Already bought a ticket on the festival’s website?

Expect to see refunds on your credit card or bank statement within seven business days from Oct. 8. All other ticket holders should reach out to their point of purchase for refunds.

On the website, organizers “apologize for the inconvenience” while they determine a new date and “the best path forward for the future of the event.”

Hmmm. This isn’t the first time a Miami festival has been heavily publicized and promised major talent and then summarily canned.

A few come to mind: Bang! at Bayfront Park in 2007, Langerado in 2011. and Your Generation, aka UR1 in 2012.

Disappointing, for sure. We were looking forward to MBPF’s food festival component called Pop Mercado and headed up by rock star chef Michael Schwartz.

So will it come back at another time? That remains to be seen and there are currently few answers. A statement on the festival’s website sounds pretty final.

“To our supporters and ticket buyers, artists, and the hundreds of people who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes for almost three years to bring this event to life, we thank you.”