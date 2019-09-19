Miami Beach Pop Festival isn’t just about the music, peeps. There’s a mini food fest, too.

Chef Michael Schwartz

The Miami Beach Pop Festival isn’t all about the music.

The inaugural event, to be held in over Veteran’s Day weekend Nov 8-10, has a serious culinary component, too.

Attendees will be able to, well, pop into Pop Mercado, a “a diverse selection of restaurants that represent the city’s cross-cultural cuisine,” according to a release. Food will be on sale at the site and the price of the Mercado is included in your festival ticket.

The host and curator of this “food festival experience?” Rock star local chef Michael Schwartz.

The man behind such hot spots as Michael’s Genuine, Harry’s Pizzeria, Traymore and Amara At Paraiso says to expect to eat an eclectic mix of food while you enjoy tunes. Among the myriad confirmed acts are Stephen Marley, Nile Rogers, The Roots, Ben Folds, Jack Johnson, Daddy Yankee, Sean Paul and Chance the Rapper.

“We’ve never been shy about expressing bold flavors in this city, and the opportunity to reconnect with what we love about living here reminds us of how lucky we are,” Schwartz says in a release. “Music and culture in perfect harmony.”

Pop Mercado’s culinary lineup is almost as practical as its musical one. Partners include Blackbrick by Chef Richard Hales, Chug’s Diner, Coyo Taco, Miami Smokers, Efe’s Greek Food, Gogo Empanadas, Greedy Little Pig, Island Noodles, Lucky Slushy, Pie Daddy, Red The Steakhouse, Surf N Soul Grill and Thai BBQ.

Tickets for the festival will give you access to the culinary showcase. Each partner will have his or her own tent/booth which will be in the general areas of the festival grounds, between 5th and 10th Streets, adjacent to the beachfront Lummus Park and Ocean Drive.

Tickets start at $97.99 for a one day pass: https://miamibeachpop.com