The Miami Beach Pop Festival now has a lineup. And it’s big enough to fill a billboard

More than 50 years after Woodstock in August 1969, and more than 50 years after two Miami Pop Festivals at Gulfstream Park in 1968 led to Woodstock, Miami Beach hopes to create its own pop music landmark event.

Earlier this month, Miami Beach commissioners unanimously approved special event permits for the Miami Beach Pop Festival, with its inaugural event scheduled over Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 8-10.

On Thursday, the local Sweat Records posted an image of a colorful poster board announcing the lineup for the first edition, which is dominated by contemporary R&B, hip-hop, and Latin acts. But there is also room for the laid-back folk-inspired Jack Johnson and disco legends Chic (or, at least, one of its masterminds.)

Headliners

Headliners include Chance the Rapper, Jack Johnson, Kygo and reggaeton’s Daddy Yankee, who recently performed as the first Spanish language guest on James Corden’s “The Late Late Show.”

Other big names include recently named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Juanes, Leon Bridges, Raconteurs, The Roots, Sean Paul, Maggie Rogers, T-Pain and Nile Rodgers and his reconstituted Chic — which has been opening Cher’s current concert tour.

Years of talk

After about two years of talks, the commissioners agreed to a three-year deal with organizers to stage annual Miami Pop festivals but part of that agreement hinges on how well it goes and will be determined on a year-to-year basis.

