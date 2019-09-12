Chance the Rapper is taking paternity leave. Will he make the Miami Beach Pop Festival?

Chance the Rapper is putting his family first.

The entertainer born Chancelor Bennett shocked fans on Monday when he announced that he was stepping away from his The Big Day World Tour.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the “No Problems” singer, posing with his two young daughters, wrote that he gave the decision a lot of thought.

“This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc.,” wrote the Chicago native, who married longtime gf Kirsten Corley last March. “But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The 26 year old went on to say he missed some of his 4-year-old daughter Kensli’s major milestones due to being out on tour.

“At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again.”

Chance also said that he needs to help his wife with their new baby Marli, born Sept. 6.

“I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”

The tour has been bumped to Jan. 15; Check ChanceRaps.com for upcoming stops. Refunds will be given for tickets already purchased, the music star added.

The upside for us? Chance won’t be missing the Miami Beach Pop Festival, taking place on Ocean Drive, Nov. 8-10.

Tickets for a one day pass starts at $97.99 and a three-day pass starts at $239 to see such other headliners as Daddy Yankee, Juanes, Nile Rodgers and Sean Paul.

Info: www.miamibeachpop.com