What are the most fun cities in America? Miami is definitely one them, study says

Ultra Music Festival is one of the many festivals that make Miami super fun (unless you are trudging across the Rickenbacker Causeway to the mainland at 3 a.m.). mocner@miamiherald.com

We all believe Miami is an entertaining place to live. How could it not be, what with spine-wilting heat, pristine beaches and exciting sports franchises like the Dolphins and the Marlins?

And now we have proof that it’s one of the most fun places to live. Yes! A new WalletHub study has declared Miami is one of the most fun places in America. Suck it, Pembroke Pines. No, seriously, suck it - you’re no. 147. We have no idea how you scored that high.

WalletHub, a personal finance website that specializes in surveys that either show off your city in its best possible light or reveal it as a reeking cesspool, sought out cities with the greatest number and variety of cheap, fun activities. It compared more than 180 cities across 66 metrics, including brewery hours, number of festivals, the price of movie tickets and number of fitness clubs. We are not convinced fitness clubs indicate fun so much as manic self-obsession, but hey, let’s let WalletHub have its say.

The study’s results put Miami at the no. 4 most fun city, with Las Vegas as no. 1. They have Elvis impersonators and a million dayclubs and free buffets and a hotel shaped like a pyramid. We don’t even have the giant guitar hotel. That’s in Hollywood. So fair enough.

The no. 2 most fun city according to WalletHub is Orlando. This is somewhat confusing, as we are pretty sure most of the fun things to do in Orlando are not cheap, unless you consider getting sun stroke while standing in a two-hour line for a two-minute ride an affordable good time. No. 3 New York isn’t known for its affordability, either, although you can walk in the park for free (for now, anyway).

The rest of the top 10: Chicago; Atlanta; San Francisco; Portland, Oregon; San Diego and Los Angeles.

Tampa weighed in at no. 16, with Fort Lauderdale at 24. Come on, FTL. You can do better! You’ve got a beach and it’s not always under a fecal matter advisory.

Miami, the study shows, earned most of its points for having a lot of restaurants and living that fit life, although apparently we prefer to live it inside clubs and not outside, because we got dinged a little due to a lack of parks. But cheer up. We’re better than Hialeah, the city with the least amount of park space.