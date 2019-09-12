Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello just grossed out their fans with some unsolicited PDA

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are really, um, enjoying their new romance.

On more than occasion, we have seen this young couple display serious PDA.

But at least these two singers have a sense of humor about how they are constantly all over each other.

On Wednesday, the “Señorita” collaborators took to social media in a video, looking serious, talking to their fans about their style of kissing. Yes, they did that.

“So, we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way we’re kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish,” Mendes says in the 30-second clip posted to his Instagram.

“Yeah. Really hurt our feelings,” Cabello adds, looking (fake news) sad.

“We just wanna show you how we really kiss,” he says.

Then the two lovebirds turn and basically swallow one another whole in what looks like an amateur porno, licking each other and exploring their mouths with their tongues.

Whoa.

Many fans were taken aback by the raunchy make-out session.

“I can’t look.”

“Wow, shook AF.”

“Someone call TMZ.”

“I think this video got me pregnant.”

“This is ingrained in my brain forever.”

The vid already had 12 million views by Thursday morning.

Think people will say they kiss like fish anymore?

Mission accomplished. We think?