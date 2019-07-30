News

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes are a couple (yes). And they brought their lovefest to Miami

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Getty Images

Can we just say it already?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are a couple.

If they aren’t together, the pop stars are doing a great job rehearsing for a Nicholas Sparks movie together.

Paparazzi caught the two singers basically all over each other in Miami, where Mendes had a show Sunday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Fellow concert attendees saw Cabello, who happened to grow up in Miami, watching his show from a box seat.

The following day, the “Senorita” collaborators were seen engaging in serious PDA in Miami Beach, kissing in the ocean as well as canoodling in a pool.

They also were seen walking hand in hand on the boardwalk.

Let’s hope this isn’t just a summer fling because these two are really cute together.

