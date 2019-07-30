News
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes are a couple (yes). And they brought their lovefest to Miami
Can we just say it already?
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are a couple.
If they aren’t together, the pop stars are doing a great job rehearsing for a Nicholas Sparks movie together.
Paparazzi caught the two singers basically all over each other in Miami, where Mendes had a show Sunday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Fellow concert attendees saw Cabello, who happened to grow up in Miami, watching his show from a box seat.
The following day, the “Senorita” collaborators were seen engaging in serious PDA in Miami Beach, kissing in the ocean as well as canoodling in a pool.
They also were seen walking hand in hand on the boardwalk.
Let’s hope this isn’t just a summer fling because these two are really cute together.
Truth!
