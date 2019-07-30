Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes are a couple (yes). And they brought their lovefest to Miami

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Can we just say it already?

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are a couple.

If they aren’t together, the pop stars are doing a great job rehearsing for a Nicholas Sparks movie together.

Paparazzi caught the two singers basically all over each other in Miami, where Mendes had a show Sunday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Fellow concert attendees saw Cabello, who happened to grow up in Miami, watching his show from a box seat.

The following day, the “Senorita” collaborators were seen engaging in serious PDA in Miami Beach, kissing in the ocean as well as canoodling in a pool.

They also were seen walking hand in hand on the boardwalk.

Let’s hope this isn’t just a summer fling because these two are really cute together.

Truth!