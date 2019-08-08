‘Not today, Satan’: Camila Cabello responds to body shamers saying she’s fat

Camila Cabello AFP/Getty Images

Sheesh. Leave Camila alone.

Camila Cabello was forced to respond to body shamers recently, and it’s not OK.

The former Fifth Harmony member took to (where else?) Instagram after trolls went after her.

Last week, the 22-year-old was innocently trying to celebrate the two-year anniversary of “Havana,” and while looking for a throwback pic, she stumbled negative comments about her weight.

“Honestly, first thing I felt was super insecure just IMAGINING what these pictures must look like, oh no!” she wrote. “My cellulite! Oh no! I didn’t suck in my stomach! But then I was like…of course there are bad pictures, of course there are bad angles, my body’s not made of f****** rock, or all muscle, for that matter.”

The singer’s message was mostly for young girls who don’t realize that what they see on the Internet isn’t real.

“I’m writing this for girls like my little sister who are growing up on social media,” wrote the Miami resident. “They’re constantly seeing photoshopped, edited pictures and thinking that’s reality and everyone’s eyes get used to seeing airbrushed skin, and suddenly they think THAT’S the norm. It isn’t. It’s fake.”

Cabello, who is rumored to be dating hunky singer Shawn Mendes, ended her post with a toast to fat.

“Girls, cellulite is normal. fat is normal. It’s beautiful and natural. I won’t buy into the bull---- today!!!! Not today, Satan. and I hope you don’t either.”