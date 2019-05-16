Here are the Miami restaurants where you can stalk celebrities, or act like you don’t see them

A rendering shows the main dining area of Komodo, a new Miami restaurant from David Grutman and Jeffrey Chodorow. Komodo

So, you want to feel like a star when you go out to eat. We get it. Why not dine where the celebrities do? We scoped out a few Miami spots that famous people frequent when they don’t feel like cooking or ordering room service. You may already be familiar with some of these places that often pop up on very VIPs’ Instagram feeds, documenting their every bite.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie

Sugar Factory Chris Carter

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They are not all about dessert here. Though we can’t say this eatery inside The Victor Hotel is exactly a dieter’s paradise. The focus is on big portions and over the top treats in a colorful, party atmosphere. Need proof of celebrity life? The website has a section literally listing its high wattage visitors.

Details: 1144 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach; www.sugarfactory.com

International Smoke

International Smoke at Aventura Mall.

She’s not just a Basketball Wife, please. Ayesha Curry is a culinary boss. Since Stephen Curry’s restaurateur wife opened this Aventura Mall upscale BBQ spot with local star chef Michael Mina in Aventura, the bold faces names have been rolling in. President Barack Obama is a fan of the San Francisco location and we are patiently awaiting his presence here.

Details: 19501 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura; www.michaelmina.net

Kiki on the River

Kiki on the River

Why is this clubby Miami River standout such a hit with the glitterati? One big reason: They can arrive by yacht and even eat on board, served by a personal chef. Models, athletes, pop stars, Real Housewives: Kiki, co-owned by Clash rocker Mick Jones’ son Roman Jones, has seen them all. The food, fancy, delish Greek, is also top shelf. Need a life changing experience? Do yourself a favor and order the homemade hummus.

Details: 450 NW North River Dr, Miami; www.kikiontheriver.com

Seaspice Brasserie and Lounge

Seaspice Restaurant, located on the Miami River, is a chic dockside dining locale.

Just like Kiki, Seaspice, right next door, is super yacht friendly. The riverside eatery is a favorite of a large variety of bold faced names, including salsa king Marc Anthony, who is usually seen here doing more modelizing than eating. Not that’s anything wrong with that, right J.Lo?

Details: 422 NW North River Dr; www.seaspicemiami.com

Prime One Twelve

A scene from Prime 112 (and owner Myles Chefetz in black). The restaurant would see a higher food tax if the leader of Miami-Dade’s homeless board succeeds in expanding the county’s homeless tax to Miami Beach and two other coastal cities. Alexia Fodere The Miami Herald

On literally any given night (we’re talking Mondays), you can spot someone who a) is currently famous b) was famous a long time ago or c) had their 15 minutes and wants them back. What makes Myles Chefetz’s chi-chi SoFi veteran tick? Huge, family style portions, amazing steaks and a buzzy, see and be seen atmosphere. Make sure you bring your AmEx Black.

Details: 112 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach; www.mylesrestaurantgroup.com

Zuma

What’s the big deal here? We’ll tell you: the in-crowd feel, the subtle yet sleek decor, the awesome Japanese food with a twist and the discreet yet friendly service. Located inside the Epic Hotel, this downtown staple has fed just about anyone who has appeared on the pages of UsWeekly at some point in their careers.

Details: 270 Biscayne Blvd Way, Miami; www.zumarestaurant.com