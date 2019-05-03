A star chef and a basketball wife team up for this Aventura meat spot. So how is the food?

Celeb Chef Michael Mina expands his Miami reach by teaming up with bestselling cookbook author Ayesha Curry to open International Smoke at the Aventura Mall. This adds to Mina’s other outposts in the city - Bourbon Steak at the JW Turnberry Miami and Stripsteak and Pizza and Burger at the Fontainebleau. Executive Chef Jeffrey Hileman helms the kitchen.

The space

International Smoke at Aventura Mall Handout

A modern-yet-intimate dining room with cozy masculine vibe, located on the ground floor of the new food hall wing at the Aventura Mall (right outside is the famous three-story slide tower). An inviting bar flanks one side of the dining room while an outdoor patio is nicely shielded from the mall traffic by plants and greenery.

International Smoke at Aventura Mall.

Be prepared to eat

Global barbecue. Prices are on par for a Mina establishment with starters ranging $12-21 and mains $19-$59.

The “Fuego Menu” is a $55 per person tasting that covers most of the menu with a barrage of dishes including the Wagyu shaking beef, Jamaican Jerk fried chicken, Sinaloan chicken, and Hawaiian Snapper.

Dinner starts with homemade potato chips served in a can alongside a garlic dipping sauce. From there it’s on to starters like Ayesha’s cornbread with Thai red curry butter, a “smoke” burrata with beets salad and a Thai coconut and crab soup.

The Korean short rib is a Flintstones-sized slab of meat served on the bone in a cast iron pot accompanied by kimchi and sticky rice while the smoked St. Louis pork ribs can be had with a choice of three sauces that include St. Louis, a garlicky Mexican style and a Sesame-Gochujang Korean style.

Korean short rib is served on the bone in a cast iron pot accompanied by kimchi and sticky rice Handout

Sides of rib tips mac and cheese, Brussels sprouts and whipped potatoes round out the table.

Vegetarians have plenty going on too, with dishes like the Roasted Cauliflower served with golden raisins, Za’atar and pistachios and Grilled Maitake Mushrooms seasoned in soy ponzu, yuzu-tofu and togarashi and the Barbecue Sweet Potatoes.

Barbecued Smoked Sweet Potatoes at International Smoke. Handout

Desserts keep the gluttony going with warm chocolate chip cookies served with milk, a chocolate lava cake with vanilla ice cream and a key lime pie via Fireman Derek’s bakery.

Bottom line

Michael Mina tackles barbecue with an upscale-yet-approachable menu at the swanky Aventura Mall.

International Smoke

19565 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura;