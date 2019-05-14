Exes Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola were both in Miami — but with other people.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: NFL player Danny Amendola and actress Olivia Culpo arrive at the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Miami Herald file

Well, this is a little awkward.

Exes Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola happened to be both in Miami over Mother’s Day weekend.

But not with each other.

Amendola apparently has moved on from the beauty queen, who was in the Magic City to attend various events associated with the Sports Illustrated’s “SI Swimsuit on Location” pop up at Ice Palace Studios.

The former Miami Dolphins player was hanging out on the beach with a comely blond in a bikini. TMZ got a snap of them.

An insider told UsWeekly that the Detroit Lions wide receiver was in town “for work.” His work included a stop at Rolling Loud, as per his pal’s ‘Gram.

Amendola doesn’t appear to be totally in sync with Culpo’s lifestyle choices, though. In a since deleted post, he basically called her an attention whore who is all about social media.





“Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money,” he wrote. “Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Whereas the cost of fame in this world doesn’t appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that’s RESPECT.”

The native Texan later called his post a “miscommunication.”

Ironically, the woman he was spotted with in Miami has been outed as Emily Tanner, a rising social media influencer. She has 441,000 followers, but is not verified (Culpo has 4M, and is very verified).

As for Culpo, she by all accounts is now with Zedd, with whom she was seen getting cozy at Coachella; the EDM DJ was seen with her celebrating her 27th birthday at Dave Grutman’s Swan Miami.