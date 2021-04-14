Move over, Miami Beach: This new Aventura luxury hotel has a rooftop pool, too

The terrace above the pool deck at the new Hilton Aventura Miami.

Rooftop pools — they’re not just for South Beach anymore.

Now there’s one in Aventura.

OK, so the Hilton Aventura Miami’s pool isn’t exactly on the roof; it’s on the seventh floor of the new hotel near the Aventura Mall. But it’s got all guests need for poolside chilling: private cabanas, a pool bar with salads, sandwiches and other light bites, and skyline views.

The seventh floor is the place to gather at the 208-room hotel, which was designed by Prime Design Associates with a sleek and modern look using gray, white and neutral colors. The pool deck there includes a terrace and the hotel’s signature restaurant, Gala, which has outdoor and indoor seating and a menu inspired by South American tapas and seafood. Gala serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Cabanas at the Hilton Aventura Miami on the seventh-floor pool deck, which also is home to a pool bar.

Also on the seventh floor: MuseBar, with floor-to-ceiling windows, craft cocktails and more light bites (enjoy the centerpiece of silver sculptures above the bar).

Guest rooms and suites start at 406 square feet, and many have floor-to-ceiling windows, too. And for guests who crave exercise, there’s also a 24-hour fitness center and a yoga studio on the eighth floor.

MuseBar at the new Hilton Aventura Miami. DDP1

Despite its proximity to the Aventura Mall, general manager Kai Fischer says the hotel offers more than nearby shopping.

“We plan to create an ambiance that is welcoming to all by offering premium amenities for the discerning luxury traveler, as well as vibrant lifestyle amenities for those seeking to socialize and relax in an upscale, yet laid-back environment,” he said in a release.

The terrace at the Hilton Aventura Miami. DDP1

Hilton Aventura Miami

Address: 2885 NE 191st St., Aventura

Reservations: www.hilton.com

A rendering of the new Hilton Aventura Miami hotel.