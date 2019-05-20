Six new restaurants announced for Aventura’s Esplanade - and one’s a Colombian food hall

Seritage Growth Properties

You can stop complaining about all that construction going on in Aventura now. The Esplanade is taking shape - and it might be a glorious thing for north Miami-Dade foodies.

The new shopping and dining destination in Aventura has announced six new restaurant concepts coming to the development - and they’re all brand-new to Miami.





Located on what used to be the Sears parcel at the Aventura Mall but not part of the mall, The Esplanade is 215,000 square feet of open-air retail, dining and entertainment space spread over 23 acres. There are 100,000 more square feet planned for development.

Here are the new restaurant concepts that have signed on:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Seritage Growth Properties

Carolo: Aventura is the first American location for this upscale Mexican restaurant, which is a premiere culinary destination in Mexico.





Blanco Bistro: Carolo’s fine dining concept, which focuses on its luxurious setting and upscale fare.

Jarana: Peruvian celebrity chef Gaston Acurio, who was at the helm of Astrid y Gaston in Lima, will open his second South Florida spot (the first is La Mar at Miami’s Mandarin Oriental).

SU Japanese: Based on one of Brazil’s top Japanese restaurants, Kitchin, this contemporary concept will serve sushi and sashimi. The atmosphere will be casual and family-friendly.

Mixtura Market Hall: This food hall, a concept out of Medellin, Colombia, is the first of its kind in South Florida, featuring Latin cuisine and live music.

These restaurants will join the previously-announced The Loyal, the first restaurant Michelin-starred Chef John Fraser has opened outside of New York.

The Esplanade is scheduled to open in the spring of 2020.