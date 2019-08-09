This Sunny Isles Beach resort was just named best waterfront hotel in the country

The Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach.

For the third year in a row, USA Today readers have chosen Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach as the best waterfront hotel in the entire country.

USA Today writes that the resort, with amazing beach views and three pools, “resembles an all-inclusive villa, with a vast tropical beachfront and luxurious extras like fresh fruit and homemade biscotti delivered to the rooms, a marine biology-based children’s program and heavenly spa access.”

Accolades aren’t anything new for Acqualina. The resort was awarded the Forbes Five Star Award for the hotel and the spa for the seventh consecutive year, and it also earned the AAA Five Diamond for the 11th year in a row. US News and World Report named it the best resort in the continental U.S. in their Best Hotel Awards.

Even TripAdvisor ranked Acqualina as the no. 1 luxury beachfront hotel in the continental U.S.

“We have worked very hard to achieve and maintain a high level of excellence,” said CEO and Partner Deborah Yager Fleming in a press release, adding “I am thrilled for our incredible team.”

Here’s how USA Today broke it down: A panel of experts and editors narrowed down the list of impressive waterfront hotels to 20 nominees. Readers then voted on the top 10, with Acqualina coming out as no. 1..

You may think such a luxurious place is out of your reach, but here’s one way to experience it if you act swiftly: book a treatment at the spa before the end of August. Acqualina has two Miami Spa Months deals: A facial for $109 and a Swedish massage for $139. All treatments include valet parking, access to the spa relaxation lounges with Himalayan salt wall, the crystal steam room, sauna and experience shower, spa pool and jacuzzi with Roman waterfalls. It’s part of the Miami Temptations promotion and runs through the end of August.

If you’re feeling flush and want to stay for a couple of nights, the resort is offering a deal through Miami Hotel Months in which visitors can get a fourth night free. Miami Hotel Months runs through September.