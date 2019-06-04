One of Miami’s best pastry chefs is coming to Downtown Doral

Baker Antonio Bachour is known for his Instagram-worthy pastries, such as this strawberry tart.

Things just got sweeter in Doral. A lot sweeter.

Antonio Bachour, one of the best pastry chefs in Miami — and, oh yes, and one of the best the world — is opening a new bakery and restaurant in Downtown Doral.

The restaurant, which will be built in a 3,000-square-foot space, plans to offer a full-service menu and the same gorgeous baked goods that are sold at Bachour in Coral Gables, The Citadel food hall in North Miami and Timeout Market in Miami Beach.

This is a good thing. A very good thing.

Antonio Bachour with one of his baked creations.

“I am very happy and excited to open Bachour in Downtown Doral,” said the Puerto Rican-born Bachour, who won best pastry chef at the international 2018 Best Chef Awards, in a press release. “Doral is a multicultural city, and I think our concept will be well accepted by the community.”

The restaurant is expected to open early in 2020.

This is the sort of thing you can expect, Doral - not just dessert but works of art.

Bachour in Downtown Doral

Where: 8405 NW 53rd St., Suite E 101

Hours: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

Opening: 2020